Catholic World News

Patriarch to consecrate Lebanon, Middle East to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

June 23, 2017

Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, the head of the Maronite Catholic Church, will renew the consecration of Lebanon and the Middle East to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The consecration will take place in Fatima on June 25, following a “Lebanon day” at the famed Marian shrine.

