Pope calls on priests to show apostolic zeal, denounce evil

June 23, 2017

In his June 22 weekday Mass homily at Domus Sanctae Marthae, Pope Francis outlined the traits of a priest who is a true shepherd.

The true shepherd loves his flock and is able to say, “‘I feel for you all a kind of divine jealousy.”

The true shepherd, the Pope continued, has “apostolic zeal: he cannot be a true shepherd without this fire.” The shepherd recognizes that “the serpent, the father of lies, is a seducer. He is a seducer trying to turn [Christians] away from fidelity.”

In addition, the true shepherd is able to denounce evil concretely, “by name and surname”:

An apostle cannot be naive: ‘Ah, it’s all right, let’s go ahead, eh? It’s all right ... Let’s party, everyone ... everything is possible ...’ because there is the fidelity to the only groom, to Jesus Christ, to be defended. And he knows how to condemn it: that concreteness, to say ‘no,’ like the parents say to the baby when he starts to clap and goes to the electric socket to put his fingers in: ‘No, no! It’s dangerous!’

