Leading exorcist appeals for improved seminary formation
June 23, 2017
In an address to members of the Congregation for the Clergy, the chairman of the International Association of Exorcists appealed for an improved formation of seminarians.
“Those in charge of training seminarians, in light of the Gospel and of the Church teachings, should instruct them about the real existence, substance and nature of the demonic world,” said Father Francesco Bamonte.
“The scant attention paid by seminaries and theological faculties to the demonic world today, and even its denial by some professors,” he continued, “is an extremely worrying factor.”
Poor seminary formation, said Father Bamonte, leaves priests
unable to guarantee a profound spiritual direction … unable to offer the faithful a suitable catechesis on the devil’s activities, and unable to address the serious problems related to the rise in occult practices we have seen in recent decades, which has opened the door for the devil’s ever more virulent and powerful action in society.
References:
- Exorcists: Fr. Bamonte (IAE), “scant attention paid by seminaries and theological faculties” to training in demonic world (SIR)
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 8:02 AM ET USA
Recruitment and admission of worthy candidates to the priesthood is much bigger problem than formation. If someone has a "vocation" not to dedicate himself totally to Christ and his Church but to use ordination to promote a personal lifestyle agenda opposed to the Catholic Faith, or to live a sexually hedonistic lifestyle, then his "vocation" comes directly from below rather than from above.