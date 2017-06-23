Catholic World News

Community of at Sant’Egidio brokers Central African Republic accord

June 23, 2017

The Community of Sant’Egidio announced that it has brokered a peace agreement between rival factions in the Central African Republic. Shortly after the agreement was announced, however, the cease-fire was violated in the city of Bria, leaving around 100 dead.

The ecclesial movement, founded in Rome in 1968, is dedicated to prayer, serving the poor, and dialogue.

The current conflict in the Central African Republic began in 2012. The Muslim Séléka coalition took over the nation for a year, leading to the formation of an Anti-Balaka counterinsurgency. Fighting between the groups continues, and the rival groups in the former Séléka coalition are fighting each other as well.

