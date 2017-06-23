Catholic World News

Trump administration issues new letter on transgender students

June 23, 2017

The Office for Civil Rights of the US Department of Education has issued an instruction stating that schools that fail to use transgender students’ “preferred names and pronouns” are committing harassment.

In 2016, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Education told public schools that a 1972 civil rights law forbidding sex discrimination also applies to “gender identity.” Warning public schools that their federal funding at stake, the Obama administration made clear that its determination applied to restrooms, locker rooms, athletics, overnight accommodations on field trips, and school dances.

In February, the Trump administration withdrew the previous year’s directive.

The Trump administration’s new instruction states that this withdrawal “does not leave students without protections from discrimination, bullying or harassment.”

Harassment, according to the Trump administration’s instruction, includes:

acts of verbal, nonverbal, or physical aggression, intimidation, or hostility based on sex or sex-stereotyping, such as refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred name or pronouns when the school uses preferred names for gender-conforming students or when the refusal is motivated by animus toward people who do not conform to sex stereotypes of a transgender student created a hostile environment.

