Catholic World News

USCCB: prayer, solidarity following London mosque attack

June 23, 2017

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has issued a statement on the Finsbury Park attack, in which a man drove a van into a crowd near a London mosque.

Cardinal DiNardo was joined by Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of Springfield, MA, the chairman of the USCCB Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs.

“The bishops of the United States unequivocally reject such acts of violence and plead with all people to cease from committing or plotting to commit further acts,” they said. “In this dark hour for the people of London, especially the Muslim community, please know that we stand in solidarity with you, mourning for the loss of life and praying for the victims, their families, and the entire nation.”

