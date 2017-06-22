Catholic World News

Church of England acknowledges cover-up of abuse by retired Anglican bishop

The Church of England has acknowledged that Anglican leaders covered up evidence of sexual abuse by a disgraced bishop.

Former Anglican Bishop Peter Ball was arrested in 1992 on suspicion of indecent assault, and retired from his post as Bishop of Gloucester, but remained active in public ministry for years. We has eventually brought up on criminal charges, admitted abusing 18 young men, and was imprisoned.

An official report by the Church of England has recognized that Anglican officials “colluded” with Bell to suppress knowledge of his activities, which “caused serious and enduring damage to the lives of many men.” The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, has issued an apology to the victims.

