Catholic World News

Dutch royals meet with Pontiff

June 22, 2017

Pope Francis met on June 22 with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the Pope had spoken with the Dutch royal couple about environmental protection, migration, Church-state relations, and the European project.

