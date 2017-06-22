Catholic World News
Dutch royals meet with Pontiff
June 22, 2017
Pope Francis met on June 22 with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.
A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the Pope had spoken with the Dutch royal couple about environmental protection, migration, Church-state relations, and the European project.
References:
- Holy See Press Office Communiqué: Audience with Their Majesties the King Willem Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands (Vatican press office)
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!