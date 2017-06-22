Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State: need to consider excommunication for Mafia figures

June 22, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin told reporters that the Vatican must reflect on a recommendation, advanced last week by the dicastery for Integral Human Development, that Mafia members should be excommunicated.

At the conclusion of a forum on corruption, held in Rome last week, the dicastery said “there is a need to further explore—at an intentional level and in relation to the legal doctrine of the Church—the issue of excommunication for corruption and Mafia association.”

“We weill need to think about what to do in these cases: whether to come to this piont,” agreed the Secretary of State. Cardinal Parolin agreed that corruption and involvement in organized crime are serious offenses that “wound the community.” However, he pointed out that excommunication is a canonical penalty that should always be carefully defined.

