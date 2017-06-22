Catholic World News

Islamic State razes historic mosque in Mosul

June 22, 2017

Islamic State fighters destroyed a historic mosque in the city of Mosul, as they battled to retain control of a section of the city.

With Iraqi forces slowly pushing the Islamic State out of Mosul, the jihadists have reportedly set explosives in buildings, destroying what they cannot control. The Al-Nouri mosque, built in the 12th century, was completely levelled by an explosion, as was the minaret beside it. The explosion occurred as Iraqi forces closed in on the mosque; an Iraqi leader spoke of the demolition as “a new historical crime.”

Less than three years ago the leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, used the Al-Nouri mosque as the site for his proclamation of a new Islamic caliphate.

The Islamic State has claimed that the mosque was destroyed by an American military raid.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.

Introduction to the Devout Life (St. Francis de Sales)