Islamic State razes historic mosque in Mosul

June 22, 2017

Islamic State fighters destroyed a historic mosque in the city of Mosul, as they battled to retain control of a section of the city.

With Iraqi forces slowly pushing the Islamic State out of Mosul, the jihadists have reportedly set explosives in buildings, destroying what they cannot control. The Al-Nouri mosque, built in the 12th century, was completely levelled by an explosion, as was the minaret beside it. The explosion occurred as Iraqi forces closed in on the mosque; an Iraqi leader spoke of the demolition as “a new historical crime.”

Less than three years ago the leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, used the Al-Nouri mosque as the site for his proclamation of a new Islamic caliphate.

The Islamic State has claimed that the mosque was destroyed by an American military raid.

