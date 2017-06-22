Catholic World News

Los Angeles archdiocese cancels pro-abortion forum scheduled for cathedral plaza

June 22, 2017

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has cancelled a forum that was scheduled to take place on the plaza outside the city’s cathedral, in which speakers would rally support for legal abortion.

The forum, “Uncertain Times: Charting the Path Forward for Women’s Health,” was promoted by the Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles. When notified about the nature of the event, archdiocesan officials promptly issued a statement saying that the forum “was not a cathedral or archdiocesan event.”

“The event will not be taking place at the center on the cathedral plaza,” the archdiocese announced. The statement noted that the program for the scheduled event “stands in direct contradiction to Catholic moral doctrine and violates our policy for the use of our facilities.”

