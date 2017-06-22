Catholic World News

Indonesian priests ask Vatican to intervene in conflict with bishop

June 22, 2017

The 69 priests who have resigned from ministry in the Diocese of Ruteng, in Indonesia, have asked the Vatican to help resolve their dispute with Bishop Hubertus Leteng.

The priest charge that Bishop Leteng misappropriated over $100,000 from the diocese and the Indonesian bishops’ conference, and suspect that the money was given to a woman with whom the bishop was having an affair. The bishop denies the charges, saying that they are slanderous.

A spokesman for the protesting priests says that Archbishop Guido Filipazzi, the apostolic nuncio in Indonesia, has promised a Vatican investigation into their complaints. “We are looking forward to a swift Vatican decision on this,” he said.

