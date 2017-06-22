Catholic World News

California court dismisses charges against makers of films exposing Planned Parenthood

A California judge has dismissed 14 criminal charges against David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, whose undercover videos exposed the involvement of Planned Parenthood in the sale of fetal tissues.

California’s attorney general Xavier Becerra, who had received generous campaign contributions from Planned Parenthood, had brought 15 felony charges against Daleiden, Merritt, and the Center for Medical Progress, saying that they had engaged in a criminal conspiracy. Only one charge now remains: an invasion-of-privacy complaint against Merritt—whose lawyers said that they are confident that charge, too, will eventually be dismissed.

Criminal charges against the Center for Medical Progress have also been filed, then dismissed, in Texas.

