Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops warn faithful against tribalism

June 22, 2017

As Kenya prepares for August 8 general elections, the nation’s bishops cautioned the faithful against tribal-based politics.

The nation’s major ethnic groups include the Kikuyu (22%), the Luhya (14%), the Luo (13%), the Kalenjin (12%), and the Kamba (11%).

“We must resist and reject any form of incitements,” the bishops said in a statement. “We must foster a unified nation. Desist from inflammatory and irresponsible utterances stirring up hatred towards specific candidate.”

The East African nation of 46.8 million is 58% Protestant, 23% Catholic, and 11% Muslim.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.

Catholic Bible Dictionary (Scott Hahn)