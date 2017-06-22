Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops warn faithful against tribalism

June 22, 2017

As Kenya prepares for August 8 general elections, the nation’s bishops cautioned the faithful against tribal-based politics.

The nation’s major ethnic groups include the Kikuyu (22%), the Luhya (14%), the Luo (13%), the Kalenjin (12%), and the Kamba (11%).

“We must resist and reject any form of incitements,” the bishops said in a statement. “We must foster a unified nation. Desist from inflammatory and irresponsible utterances stirring up hatred towards specific candidate.”

The East African nation of 46.8 million is 58% Protestant, 23% Catholic, and 11% Muslim.

