Catholic World News

Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or destroyed in Congo violence

June 22, 2017

Violence in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has claimed 3,383 lives since last October, according to the apostolic nuncio.

Five seminaries, 60 parishes, 34 religious houses, and 141 Catholic schools have been closed or damaged, Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor told the Fides news agency.

In addition, two bishops—Bishops Félicien Mwanama Galumbulula of Luiza and Bishop Pierre-Célestin Tshitoko Mamba of Luebo—have been forced into internal exile.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!