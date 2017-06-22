Catholic World News

4 new members of US bishops’ National Review Board

June 22, 2017

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has named four new members of the National Review Board, which advises the bishops on the protection of children from clerical abuse.

The four are

Amanda Callanan, director of communications for the Claremont Institute

Suzanne Healy, former victims assistance coordinator for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Christopher McManus, an Arlington physician

Eileen Puglisi, former director of the Office for the Protection of Children and Young People in the Diocese of Rockville Centre

