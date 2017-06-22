Catholic World News

Pontiff encourages faithful to turn to the Sacred Heart, pray for priests

June 22, 2017

Following his June 21 general audience, the Pope recalled that the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus falls on June 23 this year.

The Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square that the feast “is the day when the Church supports all priests with prayers and affection.”

He continued:

Dear young people, draw from the Heart of Jesus the nourishment for your spiritual life and the source of your hope; dear people who are sick, offer your sufferings to the Lord, so that He may pour His love into the hearts of men; and you, dear newlyweds, partake of the Eucharist, so that, nourished by Christ, you may be Christian families touched by the love of that divine Heart.

