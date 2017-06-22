Catholic World News

Pope backs proposed Italian legislation on migrants

June 22, 2017

Pope Francis has lent his support to proposed Italian legislation intended to better integrate migrants into the workplace and civil society.

Following his June 21 general audience, the Pope said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square:

I would like to take this opportunity offered by yesterday’s World Refugee Day to express my sincere appreciation for the campaign for the new migration law: “I was a stranger —humanity that does good,” which enjoys the official support of Italian Caritas, the Migrantes Foundation and other Catholic organizations.

