EU bishops’ commission weighs in on security, defense

June 22, 2017

As the EU’s heads of state and government prepared to meet to discuss security and defense, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) published a six-page document entitled “Whose Security? Whose Defence?”

COMECE stated that European defense policy should “be based on clear strategic objectives, be oriented towards human security and sustainable peace, ensure effective and adequate protection of people, and be understood as a global concept embedded in an authentic European peace policy.”

