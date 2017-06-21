Catholic World News

Italian theologian: Pope must address ‘full crisis of faith’

June 21, 2017

A noted Italian theologian has said that the Church is experiencing a “full crisis of faith,” and argued that Pope Francis must make an unambiguous statement to correct “ambiguous and erroneous” interpretations of Church teaching.

In an interview with the National Catholic Register, Msgr. Nicola Bux—a theology professor at Bari who has been a consultor to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith—said that it is “incredible” and “grotesque” that while Pope Francis encourages dialogue with members of other faiths, he will not respond to the cardinals who have asked for clarification of Amoris Laetitia. He argued:

So whoever thinks that presenting dubia to the Pope is not a sign of obedience, hasn’t understood, 50 years after Vatican II, the relationship between him [the Pope] and the whole Church. Obedience to the Pope depends solely on the fact that he is bound by Catholic doctrine, to the faith that he must continually profess before the Church.

