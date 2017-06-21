Catholic World News

Leader of Communion and Liberation applauds Pope’s leadership

June 21, 2017

The leader of the Communion and Liberation movement strongly endorsed the pastoral leadership of Pope Francis, in an interview with John Allen of Crux.

Father Julian Carron, the influential leader of a movement generally regarded as a conservative bulwark, said that critics of the Pontiff do not undersand “the full implications of what [Pope Francis] calls an ‘epochal change.” He said:

The changes we’re living through are so radical, so unprecedented, that I get why many people just don’t understand what’s happening or the gestures of Pope Francis. But if we don’t understand those gestures now, we will in a time when we see the consequences they’re leading to.

Using the Pope’s own imagery, Father Carron likened conservative critics of the Pontiff to the Pharisees, who faulted Jesus because they were fixated on the letter of the law. He repeatedly cited the example of Jesus’ approach to Zaccheus, pointing out that the Lord came to Zaccheus “without calling him a sinning thief,” and touched his conscience in a way that no one else had been able to do.

The Communion and Liberation leader said that he sees a continuity in leadership from Pope Benedict XVI to Pope Francis, that in fact Pope Francis “is a radicalization of Benedict.”

