Pope again plans no meeting with cardinals at June consistory

June 21, 2017

Pope Francis has apparently chosen once again not to hold a meeting of the College of Cardinals prior to the June 28 consistory at which he will confer red hats on five new cardinals.

On June 21 the Vatican announced the schedule for the consistory, mentioning only the ceremony at which the new cardinals will be created and the traditional courtesy visits following that ceremony. There was no notice of any other meeting of the College of Cardinals.

Before his first two consistories, Pope Francis held days of discussion with the members of the College, taking advantage of the gathering to consult with the cardinals. Pope Benedict XVI had also made it his practice to meet with all the cardinals at the time of a consistory—although he decided not to hold such a meeting before the final consistory of his pontificate, in November 2012.

However, last November, before elevating 17 new members to the College of Cardinals, Pope Francis did not schedule a meeting for consultation. At the time, Vatican journalist Marco Tosatti speculated that the meeting was not held because some cardinals planned to seize the opportunity to press the Pontiff to a response to the demand for clarification of Amoris Laetitia. The same logic could explain the decision to forego a meeting this month, as the four cardinals who submitted dubia about the papal document are again pressing for a chance to speak with the Pope.

