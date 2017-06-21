Catholic World News

Melkite Synod elects new Patriarch

June 21, 2017

Bishop Joseph Absi has been elected by the Synod of the Melkite Catholic Church to become the next Patriarch of Antioch and leader of the world’s 1.6 million Melkite Catholics.

A native of Damascus, Syria, Bishop Absi has been serving as an auxiliary bishop in the offices of the patriarchate, which is headquartered in Damascus, and vicar for the Syrian capital. He succeeds Patriarch Gregory III Laham, who retired at the age of 85 after a term marked by occasional controversy over his administrative style.

The formal announcement of the new Patriarch will be made when Pope Francis recognizes his election.

