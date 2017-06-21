Catholic World News

New president for Pontifical Academy of Sciences

Pope Francis has named Joachim von Braun, a German agricultural economist, as president of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

Braun is a professor of economics and technology, and director for the center for development research, at the University of Bonn. He has previously taught at the universities of Göttingen and Kiel, and served as director general of the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington, DC. He is regarded as a leading expert on malnutrition, and has spoken at UN conferences and at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He has been a member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences since 2012.

The outspoken Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo remains the chancellor of both the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

