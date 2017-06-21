Catholic World News

Football Hall of Fame members meet with Pontiff

June 21, 2017

Pope Francis met on June 21 with an American delegation from the National Football League’s Hall of Fame.

The Pope, who is known for his enthusiasm for soccer, joked: “As many of you know, I am an avid follower of ‘football,’ but where I come from, the game is played very differently!”

The Pope went on to say that teamwork and fair play are needed to “help build a culture of encounter” and “combat the exaggerated individualism, indifference, and injustice that hold us back from living as one human family.”

References:

