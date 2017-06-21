Catholic World News

6th Fortnight for Freedom begins

June 21, 2017

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has begun its sixth annual observance of the Fortnight for Freedom to raise awareness of threats to religious liberty.

This year’s theme is “freedom for mission.”

The Fortnight for Freedom begins on June 21—the vigil of the Feasts of St. John Fisher and St. Thomas More—and concludes on July 4, Independence Day.

