Saints are witnesses and companions of hope, Pope says at Wednesday audience

June 21, 2017

Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to Christian hope, Pope Francis devoted his June 21 audience to the saints as witnesses and companions of hope.

“The Letter to the Hebrews speaks of the saints as ‘a great cloud of witnesses’ who support us on our pilgrim way through this present life,” the Pope said to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “In the sacraments of baptism, marriage and ordination, we pray the Litany of the Saints to implore their intercession and help in the particular vocation we have received.”

“The lives of the saints remind us that the Christian ideal is not unattainable,” Pope Francis continued. “Despite our human weakness, we can always count on God’s grace and the prayers of the saints to sustain us in faith and in hope for the transfiguration of this world and the fulfillment of Christ’s promises in the next.”

The Pope added:

May the Lord enable all of us to become saints, to be living images of Christ in our time. May he strengthen us to be his witnesses and to bring the Gospel to all our brothers and sisters, especially the suffering and those most in need of its message of undying hope.

