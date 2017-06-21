Catholic World News

Refugees meet with Pope

June 21, 2017

Pope Francis met with 35 refugees who are being hosted by Roman parishes.

The meeting took place on June 19 in the Lateran Palace.

“The problem of people seeking shelter is a big problem, but it is also a cry to wake up,” said the Pope. “I’m glad that the parishes of Rome have done this.”

“Love and fraternity go beyond religion,” he added. “The violent do not possess religion, and religion does not bring violence.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!