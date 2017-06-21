Catholic World News

Nigerian police rescue kidnapped priest

June 21, 2017

Police in Imo State, Nigeria, have rescued an abducted priest who spent two days in captivity, according to Nigerian media reports.

Father Charles Nwachukwu was found unharmed in a forest in Agbaja, and three kidnappers were arrested.

