Venezuelan bishops blast government over police attacks on citizens

June 21, 2017

The Venezuelan bishops’ justice and peace commission has denounced the “the very serious worsening of the violation of human rights and democratic liberties.”

Criticizing the national police and national guard, the commission said that “the government, the superior guarantor of rights, peace, and public safety, has become its principal transgressor, violating and attacking family homes of defenseless citizens.”

The commission also lamented the “violation of the fundamental right to due process” by military judges and called for respect for the nation’s constitution.

The president of the commission is Archbishop Roberto Lückert, 77, the retired archbishop of Coro.

