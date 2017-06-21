Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Cardinal Dias

June 21, 2017

In a telegram of condolence to the brother of Cardinal Ivan Dias, who died on June 19, Pope Francis paid tribute to the prelate’s service as apostolic nuncio, archbishop of Mumbai, and curial prefect.

“I recall with gratitude the late Cardinal’s years of faithful service to the Apostolic See, especially his contribution to the spiritual and physical reconstruction of the suffering Church in Albania and the missionary zeal demonstrated in his work as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples,” the Pontiff said.

He added:

I likewise unite my prayers to those of the faithful of the Archdiocese of Bombay, where the pastoral concern and broad apostolic vision that marked his service as Archbishop are fondly remembered. In union of prayer with all who mourn his passing in the sure hope of the Resurrection, I commend the soul of this wise and gentle pastor to the merciful love of God our heavenly Father and cordially impart my Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of consolation and peace in the Lord.

