Catholic World News

Help adolescents mature, rather than seek ‘eternal youth,’ Pope urges adults

June 20, 2017

Opening the annual pastoral conference of the Rome diocese on June 20, Pope Francis spoke about the education of adolescents.

The Pope said that adolescence should not be regarded as a “pathology to be medicated,” but as a natural process of growth. He remarked that adults harm young people when they, the adults, act as if they want to remain in their own adolescence. The quest for “eternal youth,” the Pope said, thwarts the innate desire of adolescents to become mature adults.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!