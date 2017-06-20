Catholic World News

Chaldean prelate challenges Christian families to return to area liberated from Islamic State

Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako has urged Iraqi Catholics to return to their homes in the Nineveh Plain regime, to help with the rebuilding process after the area was liberated from the Islamic State.

After visiting the region, the Iraqi prelate praised the aid agencies that have begun the process of reconstruction in Christian villages, but said that the process cannot be successful unless the residents who fled from the Islamic State return to live there. He chastised those who are “waiting to receive everything from the state and charitable organizations,” challenging Christian families to do their part in the rebuilding process.

