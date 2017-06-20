Catholic World News

Prelate calls for passage of Iraq and Syria genocide act

June 20, 2017

Bishop Oscar Cantú, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, has called upon the Senate to pass the Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act (H.R. 390).

The bill passed the House on June 6 in a voice vote.

“As the situation in Syria and Iraq remains dire for minorities, I note that H.R. 390 calls for much needed assistance for survivors of genocide and would allow faith-based organizations (such as Catholic Relief Services) that are already providing humanitarian assistance to these populations, to access US government funding in their work,” the prelate said in a recent letter to senators.

