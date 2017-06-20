Catholic World News

+Cardinal Ivan Dias, 81

June 20, 2017

Cardinal Ivan Dias has died in Rome at the age of 81.

Ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Mumbai (Bombay) in 1958, the prelate entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See, serving as apostolic nuncio in Ghana, Benin, and Togo (1982-87), South Korea (1987-91), and Albania (1991-96).

St. John Paul II appointed the prelate archbishop of Mumbai in 1996 and created him a cardinal in the consistory of 2001. Five years later, Pope Benedict XVI named him Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, a post he held for five years until his retirement.

The death of Cardinal Dias leaves 220 members of the College of Cardinals, 116 of whom are eligible to take part in a papal election.

