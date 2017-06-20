Catholic World News

Ambassador calls on China to release bishop

June 20, 2017

Michael Clauss, Germany’s ambassador to China, has called upon Communist authorities to release Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou, who has been held by police since May 18.

“His full freedom of movement should be restored,” the ambassador said in a statement, adding that he was concerned about new government regulations that may curtail religious freedom.

