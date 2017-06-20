Catholic World News
Ambassador calls on China to release bishop
June 20, 2017
Michael Clauss, Germany’s ambassador to China, has called upon Communist authorities to release Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou, who has been held by police since May 18.
“His full freedom of movement should be restored,” the ambassador said in a statement, adding that he was concerned about new government regulations that may curtail religious freedom.
References:
- German ambassador to China calls for release of bishop (AP)
- ‘Underground’ Chinese bishop reported back in diocese, but still held in custody (CWN, 6/19)
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!