Cardinal Nichols: prayers, support for Muslim community following attack

June 20, 2017

Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster offered his prayers and support to members of the Muslim community following the Finsbury Park attack, in which a man drove a van into a crowd near a mosque.

“Together with people all over this country I am appalled at the deliberate attack on people leaving their late night prayers, as the end of their day of fasting, at the mosque in Finsbury Park,” the prelate said in a statement. “Violence breeds violence. Hatred breeds hatred. Every one of us must repudiate hatred and violence from our words and actions.”

