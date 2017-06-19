Catholic World News

Irish bishops announce plan for reform at Maynooth seminary

June 19, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Ireland have announced plans for reform of the national seminary, St. Patrick’s at Maynooth.

Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh announced that the bishops have agreed to separate the seminary from the Pontifical University at Maynooth. Also announced was the appointment of Father Micheal Mullaney as president of the seminary. The bishops plan to appoint a rector for the seminary in the near future.

Last year the Irish bishops disclosed that they were engaged in a thorough review of the Maynooth seminary, after reports emerged of an aggressive homosexual subculture at the institution.

