Irish bishops announce plan for reform at Maynooth seminary
June 19, 2017
The Catholic bishops of Ireland have announced plans for reform of the national seminary, St. Patrick’s at Maynooth.
Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh announced that the bishops have agreed to separate the seminary from the Pontifical University at Maynooth. Also announced was the appointment of Father Micheal Mullaney as president of the seminary. The bishops plan to appoint a rector for the seminary in the near future.
Last year the Irish bishops disclosed that they were engaged in a thorough review of the Maynooth seminary, after reports emerged of an aggressive homosexual subculture at the institution.
References:
- Maynooth seminary to be overhauled after turbulent period (Irish Times)
- Irish bishops recognize problems at Maynooth seminary, seek to end anonymous complaints (CWN, 8/24/16)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Jun. 19, 2017 8:14 PM ET USA
The Bishop would need to replace all members of the faculty, not only the rector.