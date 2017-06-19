Catholic World News
Italian bishops seek citizenship for children of immigrants
June 19, 2017
The Italian Catholic bishops’ conference has thrown its support behind a law that would offer citizenship to children of immigrants if they are born on Italian soil.
The ius soli (law of the soil) is “indispensable,” said Archbishop Gian Carlo Perego of Ferrarra, who head the bishops’ commission on migration. Existing law is “inadequate” to handle the needs of immigrants, he said.
