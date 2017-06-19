Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia defends appointment of abortion supporter to Pontifical Academy for Life

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia has defended the appointment of an Oxford ethicist who supports legal abortion as a member of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

Archbishop Paglia told the Italian daily La Stampa that Nigel Biggar had been appointed on the recommendation of the Archbishop of Canterbury. He added that Biggar would not be involved in any discussions about abortion. He said that Biggar had never written about abortion—which is apparently true, although in a dialogue with the notoriously pro-abortion Princeton professor Peter Singer, which was reprinted in Standpoint magazine, Biggar said that he would support the legalization of abortion through the first 18 weeks of pregnancy.

Biggar told Associated Press that although he was not in accord with Catholic teaching on abortion, he did support the Church’s stand against euthanasia.

