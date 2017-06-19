Catholic World News

Dutch bishop nixed ‘Pink Saturday’ service at cathedral

June 19, 2017

A Dutch bishop has withdrawn his permission for an ecumenical prayer service to mark “Pink Saturday.”

Bishop Gerard de Korte of Hertogenbosch had originally given permission for the service to take place in the cathedral of St. John, with the proviso that nothing should be said or done that would contradict the position of the Catholic Church regarding homosexuality. However, after hearing protests from the faithful the bishop reversed his decision. The level of protests, Bishop de Korte said, indicated that “the good relations within the religious community is at stake.”

The “Pink Saturday” prayers service will be held on June 22 at a nearby Protestant church.

