Pope plans visit to Chile, Peru in 2018

June 19, 2017

Pope Francis will visit Chile and Peru in January 2018, the Vatican has announced.

The papal trip will begin January 15, and include stops in Santiago, Temuco, and Iquique, Chile; and Lima, Puerto Maldonado, and Trujillo, Peru.

The Pope is scheduled to visit Colombia in September. Earlier this year there was some speculation that he might combine that trip with a visit to Brazil, to participate in ceremonies marking the 300th anniversary of the Marian shrine at Aparecida. But in April the Holy Father said that his schedule would not allow a visit to Brazil this year.

The January 2018 trip will be the 6th by Pope Francis to Latin America. Oddly, since becoming Pope he has not returned to his native Argentina.

