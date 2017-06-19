Catholic World News

‘Underground’ Chinese bishop reported back in diocese, but still held in custody

June 19, 2017

Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou, who has been held by police since May 18, has apparently returned to Wenzhou, put remains under custody at an undisclosed location.

Bishop Shao—a leader of the “underground” Church, whose position is not recognized by the Chinese government—was summoned by the government’s bureau of religious affairs on May 18, and disappeared. The faithful of the Wenzhou diocese were unable to extract any information from the government about their bishop’s whereabouts or his health.

Late last week a local Catholic happened to see Bishop Shao at the Wenzhou airport, accompanied by two police officials, and a report circulated that the bishop was being returned to his diocese. However, since that time the bishop has not been seen, and again there are no reports about his status.

Bishop Shao was reportedly taken away from the diocese for “questioning,” during which officials sought to persuade him to join the government-backed Catholic Patriotic Association.

