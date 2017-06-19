Catholic World News

Rosary helps us unite our lives to Christ’s: papal message to Marian shrine

June 19, 2017

Pope Francis sent a video message to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of Ta’ Pinu in Malta on the occasion of the installation of three new mosaics.

In his June 18 message, the Pontiff described the Rosary as “a simple contemplative prayer, accessible to all, great and small,” a prayer that “brings peace to hearts, to families, to the Church, and to the world.”

The Pope said:

In the Rosary prayer we turn to the Virgin Mary to bring us closer to her Son Jesus, to know him and to love him more and more. And while we repeat “Hail Mary,” we meditate on the mysteries, the joyful, luminous, sorrowful and glorious stages of Christ’s life, but also of our lives: for we walk with the Lord. This simple prayer, in fact, helps us to contemplate all that God has done for us and for our salvation in his love, and makes us understand that our life is united to that of Christ. In prayer, we are giving everything to God: fatigue, hurt, fears, but also joys, gifts, people ... all to God. By praying, we allow God to enter into our time, to accept and transfigure all that we live.

