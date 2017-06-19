Catholic World News

The Eucharist comforts us with God’s love, Pope preaches in Corpus Christi homily

June 19, 2017

Pope Francis celebrated Mass for the feast of Corpus Christi at the Archbasilica of St. John Lateran on June 18.

Emphasizing the concept of memory in his homily, the Pope observed that we live in a culture of the ephemeral.

“The Eucharistic commemoration does us so much good: it is not an abstract, cold and superficial memory, but a living remembrance that comforts us with God’s love,” Pope Francis preached. “The Eucharist is flavored with Jesus’ words and deeds, the taste of his Passion, the fragrance of his Spirit. When we receive it, our hearts are overcome with the certainty of Jesus’ love.”

The Pope added:

The Eucharist is the sacrament of unity. Whoever receives it cannot fail to be a builder of unity, because building unity has become part of his or her “spiritual DNA”. May this Bread of unity heal our ambition to lord it over others, to greedily hoard things for ourselves, to foment discord and criticism. May it awaken in us the joy of living in love, without rivalry, jealousy or mean-spirited gossip.

Following Mass, a Eucharistic procession to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore took place.

