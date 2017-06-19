Catholic World News

Personal encounter with refugees removes prejudices, Pope tells faithful

June 19, 2017

Following the recitation of the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square on June 18, Pope Francis recalled that June 20 is the United Nations’ World Refugee Day.

“Today more than ever we have to support refugees,” the Pope told the faithful, as he called for prayer for refugees who have died on their journeys.

“Their stories of pain and hope can become opportunities for fraternal encounter and true mutual knowledge,” the Pope continued. “Indeed, personal encounter with refugees dissipates distorted fears and ideologies, and becomes a growth factor in humanity, capable of giving space to feelings of openness and building bridges.”

The Pope also prayed for victims of fires in Portugal and for the rejuvenation of the peace process in the Central African Republic.

