Pontiff: in the Eucharist, Christ sustains us on the pilgrimage to eternal life

June 19, 2017

In his Angelus address for the feast of Corpus Christi, Pope Francis said that “the crucified Son of Man is the true paschal Lamb, which makes one come out of sin and sustains one on the way to the Promised Land.”

“The Eucharist is the Sacrament of His flesh given to make the world live; whoever eats this food remains in Jesus and lives for Him,” the Pope told the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “To assimilate Jesus means to be in Him, to become children in the Son.”

“As He did with the disciples of Emmaus, in the Eucharist Jesus comes beside us, pilgrims in history, to nourish faith, hope and charity in us; to comfort us in trials; to support us in the commitment for justice and peace,” the Pope continued. “In the Eucharist, He offers Himself as spiritual strength to help us put His commandment into practice—to love one another as He has loved us.”

The Pope added:

The free love received from Jesus in Eucharistic Communion, with the work of the Holy Spirit, nourishes our love for God and for the brothers and sisters we encounter on our path every day. Nourished by Christ’s Body, we become ever more and concretely the Mystical Body of Christ … May the Virgin Mary, who was always united to Jesus, Bread of life, help us to rediscover the beauty of the Eucharist, to nourish us with faith to live in communion with God and with our brothers.

