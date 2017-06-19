Catholic World News

Helmut Kohl was a ‘great statesman,’ Pope says upon his death

June 19, 2017

Pope Francis paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as a “great statesman” following his death on June 16 at the age of 87.

Kohl, a Catholic, served as chancellor of West Germany, and then of Germany, from 1982 to 1998.

“I have learned with sorrow of the passing of the former Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl, after a long and grave illness,” the Pope said in a telegram to Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I express to his family, as well as to you and all the German people who mourn the ‘Chancellor of Unity,’ my heartfelt condolences.”

The Pope added:

Chancellor Kohl, a great statesman and committed European, worked with farsightedness and devotion for the good of the people in Germany and in neighboring European countries. May [the] merciful God recompense his tireless efforts in favor of German unity and the union of Europe, as well as his commitment to peace and reconciliation. May the Lord grant him eternal joy and life in His heavenly home, and I implore God’s consolation and blessing upon his brethren and all those who mourn his passing.

