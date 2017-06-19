Catholic World News

Merkel meets with Pope

June 19, 2017

Pope Francis received German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a private audience at the Apostolic Palace on June 17.Merkel subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States.

The parties discussed the upcoming G20 meeting in Germany and “the need to dedicate special attention to the responsibility of the international community in combating poverty and hunger, the global threat of terrorism, and climate change,” according to the Holy See Press Office.

