7 beatification causes advance

June 19, 2017

In a June 16 audience with the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Pope Francis approved the publication of decrees that advance seven beatification causes.

In approving the decree of the martyrdom of Venerable Teresio Olivelli (1916-45), an Italian layman who opposed the Mussolini regime, Pope Francis paved the way for his beatification.

Pope Francis approved decrees on the heroic virtues of six servants of God, who may now be honored with the title “venerable”:

Bishop António José de Sousa Barroso (1854-1918) of Porto, Portugal, who served for years as a missionary in Africa

Bishop José de Jesus López y González (1872-1950) of Aguas Calientes, Mexico, who founded the Congregation of the Catholic Sisters Teachers of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Bishop Agostino Ernesto Castrillo (1904-55) of San Marco Argentano-Bisignano, Italy, who was a Franciscan friar

Father Giacomo da Balduina (1900-48), a Capuchin Franciscan friar known for his ministry in the confessional in Udine, Italy

Sister Maria degli Angeli (Giuseppa Operti, 1871-1949), a Discalced Carmelite nun who founded the Carmelite Sisters of St. Teresa of Turin

Sister Humilde Patlán Sánchez (1895-1970) of the Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception in Mexico

